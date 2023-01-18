WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms," the Federal Reserve announced.
AP
Fed's Powell tests positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced
- By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER - AP Economics Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.