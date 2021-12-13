A shovel is seen by drawing of a fox on the frozen Pitkajarvi lake north of Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row to create a short-lived artwork that he hopes will "make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature.” The size of the figure on the ice is about 90 meters (295.3 feet) from edge to edge.
Pasi Widgren
Pasi Widgren
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row, creating an artwork that he hopes will "make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature.”
