Mark Wahlberg House Fire

The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, appears darkened by flames, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The blaze began around 10 a.m., Sunday, and spread to three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. One of the buildings involved was 25 Peverell Street, where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said.

