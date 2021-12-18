ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.
Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility
