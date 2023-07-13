The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou is carried from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart with family members and friends in tow during his funeral days after he died battling a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The fire claimed the lives of Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr.
Members of various emergency services salute as the casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after being carried from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heartvduring his funeral days after he died battling a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The fire also claimed the life of Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr.
Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral
A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Members of various emergency services salute as the casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after being carried from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heartvduring his funeral days after he died battling a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The fire also claimed the life of Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
NEWARK, N.J., (AP) — A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Thursday.
