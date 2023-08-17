In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm raced through national forest land near California's border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area. The blaze in Siskiyou County was one of at least 19 fires that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms rolling through the area brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands.
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm raced through national forest land near California's border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area. The blaze in Siskiyou County was one of at least 19 fires — most of them tiny — that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms rolling through the area brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands.
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire next to the closed U.S. Route 199 in Gasquet, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
In this photo provided by Caltrans, the Smith River Complex Fire burns in Gasquet, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
