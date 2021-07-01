Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

FILE - In this file photo, date not known, released by the Louisville (Ky.) police is Louisville Police Det. Joshua Jaynes, an officer fired Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Jaynes, the Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has had his firing upheld. News outlets report the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to uphold the termination of Jaynes after hours of deliberation. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld.

