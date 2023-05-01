Slaughterhouses Child Labor

FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), the slaughterhouse cleaning company that was found to be employing more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous razor-sharp cutting equipment like bone saws, has continued to lose contracts with the major meat producers since the investigation became public in the fall of 2022. Cargill, Tyson Foods and JBS have all terminated contracts with PSSI at at least some of their plants.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The slaughterhouse cleaning company that was found to be employing more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous razor-sharp cutting equipment like bone saws has continued to lose contracts with the major meat producers since the investigation became public last fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

