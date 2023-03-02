Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The National Weather Service predicts that a powerful weather system will affect most of the lower 48 states into Thursday as it began to taper off in California. It could bring heavy snow to the Southwest and some portions of the high Plains and record high temperatures in the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley.
Utility service vehicles from multiple agencies stage in the paved parking lots of Grass Valley's Glenbrook Plaza as the storm cleared Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Calif. Work will continue around the clock to restore power to the many who are still without electricity and heat in Nevada County.
A pair of residents at the Cedar Park apartments in Grass Valley, Calif., take a break from shoveling snow during Tuesday evening's blizzard conditions on Feb. 28, 2023, that caused widespread damage to the Sierra Nevada, including these awnings, which buckled from the snow.
Kevin Nunn - staff, AP
Elias Funez - member image share, The Union
Elias Funez - member image share, The Union
David and Kelli Góra 's home is covered after a snowstorm in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
David Góra - ugc, David Góra
David and Kelli Góra dig out from a snowstorm that struck their home in Big Bear Lake, California, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that dumped heavy snow in parts of California has moved eastward Thursday, threatening the southern Plains with severe weather and prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of Dallas.
FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have tallied more than 400 cancellations total, either to or from the airports, as the storm approaches the region.
Several school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth have canceled after school activities and events because of the forecast.
“This is the same system that struck California and it's now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas,” said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
He said high winds and hail pose the greatest threats.
“The really intense tornadoes don't seem likely,” Thompson said. “We think the biggest threat will be very large hail, baseball sized hail.”
Meteorologists say the storm produced a “once-in-a-generation” snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.
