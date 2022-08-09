HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff's officials said.
AP
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
Sheriff's officials in Florida say a 35-year-old man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- GED graduation signals hope and change for Florence man (1)
- Math, science teachers still difficult to find (1)
- What is Jan. 6 commission hiding? (1)
- I believe that biology is real (1)
- Police seeking clues to rash of automobile break-ins; 1 suspect caught on tape (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
- Opioid settlement could net Florence $1.15M (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.