This undated selfie taken and provided by Sabrina Rozier shows Rozier, left, and Jerrald Gallion. Gallion was killed, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, when a 21-year-old white man opened fire at Black shoppers at a store in Florida with guns he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam.
Sabrina Rozier - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated selfie taken and provided by Sabrina Rozier shows Rozier, left, and Jerrald Gallion. Gallion was killed, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, when a 21-year-old white man opened fire at Black shoppers at a store in Florida with guns he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam.
Sabrina Rozier - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A law enforcement officer walks by a car with bullet holes in the windshield in front of a Dollar General store, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the scene of a mass shooting a day earlier.
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123. Waters is flanked by, from left, homicide detective Derek Kelsay, homicide Lt. Adam Blinn, Deputy Adam Parker and the director of Investigations Mark Romano.
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123.
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123. Waters is flanked by, from left, homicide detective Derek Kelsay, homicide Lt. Adam Blinn, Deputy Adam Parker and the director of Investigations Mark Romano.
This undated selfie taken and provided by Sabrina Rozier shows Rozier, left, and Jerrald Gallion. Gallion was killed, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, when a 21-year-old white man opened fire at Black shoppers at a store in Florida with guns he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam.
Sabrina Rozier - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated selfie taken and provided by Sabrina Rozier shows Rozier, left, and Jerrald Gallion. Gallion was killed, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, when a 21-year-old white man opened fire at Black shoppers at a store in Florida with guns he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam.
Sabrina Rozier - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A law enforcement officer walks by a car with bullet holes in the windshield in front of a Dollar General store, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the scene of a mass shooting a day earlier.
John Raoux - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officers take measurements in front of a Dollar General store, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the scene of a mass shooting a day earlier.
John Raoux - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sheriff T.K. Waters holds a press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123.
Bob Self - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123. Waters is flanked by, from left, homicide detective Derek Kelsay, homicide Lt. Adam Blinn, Deputy Adam Parker and the director of Investigations Mark Romano.
Bob Self - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123.
Bob Self - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 20123. Waters is flanked by, from left, homicide detective Derek Kelsay, homicide Lt. Adam Blinn, Deputy Adam Parker and the director of Investigations Mark Romano.
Bob Self - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
John Raoux - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jerrald Gallion planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter but the devoted father was instead one of three Black people gunned down Saturday afternoon at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.