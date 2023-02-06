Aiden Fucci enters the courtroom Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith, St. Augustine, Fla. The Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Fucci entered the plea just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying.
Stacy Bailey, the mother of Tristyn Bailey leads her family out of the courtroom after the judge accepted Aiden Fucci's plea of Guilty in the murder of Tristyn. Jury selection was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith for the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16 who is charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.
Stacy Bailey, the mother of Tristyn Bailey, hugs Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson as Tristan's father, Forrest Bailey talks to Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dutton at the conclusion of Monday's surprise plea deal in the murder of Stacy's daughter. Aiden Fucci pled guilty of first-degree murder with a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. Jury selection was scheduled Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith for the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16 who is charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.
Aiden Fucci is directed to his seat by his attorneys as he entered the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith, St. Augustine, Fla. The Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Fucci entered the plea just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying.
Aiden Fucci enters the courtroom Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith, St. Augustine, Fla. The Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Fucci entered the plea just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying.
Bob Self - member, The Florida Times-Union
Stacy Bailey, the mother of Tristyn Bailey leads her family out of the courtroom after the judge accepted Aiden Fucci's plea of Guilty in the murder of Tristyn. Jury selection was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith for the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16 who is charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.
Bob Self - member, The Florida Times-Union
Stacy Bailey, the mother of Tristyn Bailey, hugs Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson as Tristan's father, Forrest Bailey talks to Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dutton at the conclusion of Monday's surprise plea deal in the murder of Stacy's daughter. Aiden Fucci pled guilty of first-degree murder with a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. Jury selection was scheduled Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith for the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16 who is charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.
Bob Self - member, The Florida Times-Union
Aiden Fucci is directed to his seat by his attorneys as he entered the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith, St. Augustine, Fla. The Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Fucci entered the plea just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying.
The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.
“I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning.
The judge accepted the plea deal and said Fucci's sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. He faces up to life in prison.
The girl's family reported her missing on Mother’s Day 2021, and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded because of the severity of the crime.
R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said during a news conference after Fucci's arrest that Bailey was stabbed 114 times. He said at least 49 of the wounds were to the hands, arms and the head, and were defensive in nature.
In a statement sent Monday, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick credited the work that investigators put into the case.
“This was an all out agency effort," the sheriff said in a statement. “The trial preparation process is just as tedious as the investigation itself. The detectives have not stopped working this case since the initial call we received."
Hardwick noted that investigators worked with the state attorney's office in seeking a close to the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.