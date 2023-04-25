Killer Clown

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Sheila Keen-Warren under arrest, Oct. 3, 2017. Florida's infamous killer clown murder case has finally ended with the long-suspected murderer taking a plea deal. Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the 1990 shooting of Marlene Warren.

 Uncredited - hogp, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A clown came to Marlene Warren's door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband’s second wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer, closing a case that is strange even by Florida standards.

