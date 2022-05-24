Ford Fuel Economy Settlement

FILE - A Ford logo, on the tailgate of a 2012 F350 Super Duty pick-up truck, and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., on Oct. 25, 2011. Ford Motor Company on Tuesday,May 24, 2022, settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles, violating state consumer protection laws.

 Charles Krupa - staff, FILE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ford Motor Company on Tuesday settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles, violating state consumer protection laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

