FILE - This undated photo shows Associated Press journalist Jack Stokes in New York. Stokes, a veteran newsman with The Associated Press who was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and spent the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement as its spokesman, has died, Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was 73.
FILE - Associated Press broadcast editor Jack Stokes is photographed in New York, on March 9, 1983. Stokes, a veteran newsman with The Associated Press who was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and spent the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement as its spokesman, has died, Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was 73.
FILE - This undated photo shows Associated Press journalist Jack Stokes in New York. Stokes, a veteran newsman with The Associated Press who was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and spent the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement as its spokesman, has died, Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was 73.
Uncredited - staff, AP
FILE - Associated Press broadcast editor Jack Stokes is photographed in New York, on March 9, 1983. Stokes, a veteran newsman with The Associated Press who was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and spent the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement as its spokesman, has died, Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was 73.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stokes, a veteran journalist with The Associated Press who was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and served as its spokesman during the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement, has died. He was 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.