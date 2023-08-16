This image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows former Brazilian military police officer Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, right. The former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre was arrested Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Rye, N.H, immigration officials said.
Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire
Immigration officials say a former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his role in the 2015 deaths has been arrested in New Hampshire
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows former Brazilian military police officer Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, right. The former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre was arrested Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Rye, N.H, immigration officials said.
BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said.
