Police investigate the site where a homeless woman was stabbed several times through the side of her tent near Second and L streets in Davis, Calif., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Residents of the Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally.
Volunteers from the Yolo County Search and Rescue Team look for evidence from the stabbing murder of Karim Abou Najm near Sycamore Park in Davis, Calif., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Residents of the Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally.
People view a memorial set up at the compassion bench in Davis, Calif., on Monday, May 1, 2023, to honor David Henry Breaux, 50 years old, who was found stabbed to death in Central Park. Residents of the Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally.
A cyclist rides past a memorial of flowers, Monday, May 1, 2023, marking the location that Karim Abou Najm, a graduating senior at UC Davis, was fatally stabbed in Sycamore Park in Davis, Calif. It was the city's second deadly stabbing at a park in three days. Residents of the Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally.
Hector Amezcua - member, The Sacramento Bee
Paul Kitagaki Jr. - member, The Sacramento Bee
Paul Kitagaki Jr. - member, The Sacramento Bee
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested for allegedly committing three recent stabbings, including two that were fatal, city police said.
Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Thursday that Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody Wednesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing.
Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings.
It wasn't immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
NBC affiliate KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, reported it captured aerial footage of police Wednesday afternoon speaking with a person near a downtown park where the second victim, a 20-year-old student at the University of California, Davis, was killed.
Officers were then seen placing the person in the back of a patrol car.
Davis is a small city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.
Davis police did not return phone calls and emails seeking more information.
The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.
The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.
A homeless woman who is in her 60s was the victim of Monday's stabbing.
This story has been updated to correct that the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday.
