PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years.
AP
Former 'Hollywood Madam' says she's moving out of Nevada
The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring says she's moving out of a southern Nevada town where she's lived for about 15 years
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Richard Isbell
- Shoals duo accused of stealing from Kentucky tornado victim
- New Tiger, old Tiger: Malone 'coming home' as Deshler football coach
- Known drug dealer arrested again after leading police in chase
- Ray Clemons
- James Maynard Hester
- Kenneth Gean
- Cindy Phillips
- Anderson man accused of strangling his unborn child's mother
- Jodi Lynne Gibson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.