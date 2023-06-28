FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct, May 12, 2023, in New York. Penny, the man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold, will be arraigned Wednesday in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train.
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes.
Former Marine Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes.
