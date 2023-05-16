Officer Charged Missouri

This photo provided by The St. Louis County prosecutor's office shows James Sims. St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday, May 15,2023, charged Sims with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault. Sims was not yet in custody. Bond was set at $250,000. He does not yet have a listed attorney. Sims worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County.

 Uncredited - hogp, The St. Louis County prosecutor's office

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.

