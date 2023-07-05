FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive for the official dedication ceremony of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island, May 16, 2019, in New York. Former New York CIty Mayor de Blasio and McCray are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor's job.
FILE - New York Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio embraces his son Dante, left, daughter Chiara, second from left, and wife, Chirlane McCray, right, after polls closed in the city's primary election, in New York, Sept. 10, 2013. De Blasio and McCray are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor's job.
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray attend Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration, April 6, 2022, in New York. De Blasio and McCray are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor's job.
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of New York's Wollman Rink in Central Park, Nov. 14, 2021. The former New York City mayor was ordered Thursday, June 15, 2023, to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid.
Craig Ruttle - freelancer, FR61802 AP
Kathy Willens - staff, AP
Greg Allen - invision linkable, Invision
