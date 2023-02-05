HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire, injuring the truck's driver who had been standing outside.
AP
Former NFL player faces DUI charge in Florida after crash
A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire
- AP
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Sue Darby
- Sylvia Ikard
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Rebecca Letson
- Thomas Eugene Smith 'Tommy'
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public
- Colbert Cattlemen's Association awards scholarships, beef
- Work release officer arrested after allowing 3 inmates to leave overnight
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Lester Weldon Wooten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.