In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a swimmer escorted by a kayaker, competes in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers head for their kayaker escorts after beginning the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers escorted by kayakers circle Alligator Reef Lighthouse during the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmer Connor Signorin, 31, heads to the finish line to win top individual honors at at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Islamorada, Fla. It was the third consecutive win for Signorin. A Tampa, Fla., resident, the former University of Florida swimmer who won All-American honors five times, finished in 2 hours, 59 minutes and 44 seconds, a personal best for him. The event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers cross under the start gate as they compete in the solo division at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Islamorada, Fla. The 8-mile roundtrip race has attracted almost 400 swimmers who are divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a swimmer escorted by a kayaker, competes in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Bob Care - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers head for their kayaker escorts after beginning the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers escorted by kayakers circle Alligator Reef Lighthouse during the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Bob Care - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmer Connor Signorin, 31, heads to the finish line to win top individual honors at at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Islamorada, Fla. It was the third consecutive win for Signorin. A Tampa, Fla., resident, the former University of Florida swimmer who won All-American honors five times, finished in 2 hours, 59 minutes and 44 seconds, a personal best for him. The event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers cross under the start gate as they compete in the solo division at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Islamorada, Fla. The 8-mile roundtrip race has attracted almost 400 swimmers who are divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A three-time Olympic gold medalist and a former college All-American won top honors Saturday at an annual 8-mile (13-kilometer) ocean swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse off the Florida Keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.