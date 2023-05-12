Trump Indictment Congress

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's yearslong investigation into former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, May 11, 2023, in a closed-door meeting, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., exited the meeting and said Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony.

 DAVID KARP - freelancer, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's investigation of former President Donald Trump declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door deposition Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. The prosecutor and his boss said he was merely abiding by grand jury rules.

