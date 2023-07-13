Alexander Machinsky, founder and former chief executive of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday, July 13, 2023, in New York on $40 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Alexander Machinsky, founder and former chief executive of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday, July 13, 2023, in New York on $40 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Founder of failed crypto lending platform Celsius Network arrested on fraud charges
The founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network has been arrested on federal fraud charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business
Alexander Machinsky, founder and former chief executive of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday, July 13, 2023, in New York on $40 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Lawrence Neumeister - staff, AP
Alexander Machinsky, founder and former chief executive of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday, July 13, 2023, in New York on $40 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network was freed on $40 million bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.