Family members follow the casket from the church following the celebration of life and legacy rap artist for the late Houston rapper Milton "Big Pokey" Powell, Jr. at Fountain of Praise church on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. Powell died on June 18, after collapsing during a performance in Beaumont. He was 48 years old.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Pall bearers carry the casket from the church following the celebration of life and legacy rap artist for the late Houston rapper Milton "Big Pokey" Powell, Jr. at Fountain of Praise church on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. Powell died on June 18, after collapsing during a performance in Beaumont. He was 48 years old.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown Houston on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city's hip-hop scene, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after collapsing during a show in Texas, according to a local justice of the peace. He was 48.
Jamaal Ellis - member image share, Houston Chronicle
