This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City's LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute.
Otis Pena, left, a friend of O'Shae Sibley, walks off stage after speaking during a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Mourners gather during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Jake Kelly, right, father to O'Shae Sibley, carries the casket with fellow pallbearers following a celebration of life on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Jake Kelly, right, father to O'Shae Sibley, gestures to the sky while talking about his son following a celebration of life on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Jake Kelly, center, father to O'Shae Sibley, stands with Asaad Carter, O'Shae's nephew, following a celebration of life on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Otis Pena, surrounded by fellow friends of O'Shae Sibley, speaks during a celebration of life for O'Shae on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Pamphlets are distributed during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Friends of O'Shae Sibley gather by his casket during a celebration of life for O'Shae on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
O'Shae Sibley's father Jake Kelly, right, arrives with O'Shae's mother Onetha Sibley for a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
O'Shae Sibley's father Jake Kelly, center left, mother Onetha Sibley, center, and stepmother Jacqueline Kelly gather by the casket during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Mourners gather during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
O'Shae Sibley's father Jake Kelly, stands by his son's casket during a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Family members gather outside following during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Philadanco dancer Onederful Ancrum performs during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Guests arrive for a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
O'Shae Sibley's stepmother Jacqueline Kelly speaks during a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Shaniqua Chisholm, a childhood friend of O'Shae Sibley, attends a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Shaniqua Chisholm, a childhood friend of O'Shae Sibley, arrives for a viewing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at The Met in Philadelphia. A funeral was held for Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Philadanco dancer Onederful Ancrum performs during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Shaniqua Chisholm, a childhood friend of O'Shae Sibley, arrives for a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Tae Brown, left, and Miles Hunt, friends of O'Shae Sibley, attend a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
Jake Kelly, youngest brother to O'Shae Sibley, is embraced outside during a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
The casket of O'Shae Sibley is placed in a hearse following a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Friends and family members gathered Tuesday in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.
