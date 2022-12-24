Winter Weather Florida

Surfer Corey Howell in a space man Surfing Santa suit, rides with waves with other surfing Santas for the 14th annual Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach event Christmas Eve morning, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Cold temperatures in the 30s Fahrenheit thinned out the surfers, but thousands showed up for the annual holiday event that benefits the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, a local charity benefiting people with cancer.

 Malcolm Denemark - member, Florida Today

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida's central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

