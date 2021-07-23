Volunteers dismantle a drinking water treatment plant in order to rebuild it on higher ground in Schuld, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. More rain is forecast for the region over the coming weekend. In the flood disaster area of Erftstadt-Blessem, some residents are being allowed back into their homes to clear debris after heavy rains caused devastating floods.
A woman throws rubbish from the window of her home onto a pile of discarded goods in the district of Blessem, in Ergfstadt, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. In the flood disaster area of Erftstadt-Blessem, some residents are being allowed back into their homes to clear debris after heavy rains caused devastating floods.
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, 2021 after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.
Sebastian Schmitt
Volunteers dismantle a drinking water treatment plant in order to rebuild it on higher ground in Schuld, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. More rain is forecast for the region over the coming weekend. In the flood disaster area of Erftstadt-Blessem, some residents are being allowed back into their homes to clear debris after heavy rains caused devastating floods.
Thomas Frey
A location sign for the river Erft lies in the rubble in front of a destroyed bridge, in Stotzheim, Germany Thursday July 22, 2021. Heavy rains have caused devastating floods over much of the region,
David Young
A woman throws rubbish from the window of her home onto a pile of discarded goods in the district of Blessem, in Ergfstadt, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. In the flood disaster area of Erftstadt-Blessem, some residents are being allowed back into their homes to clear debris after heavy rains caused devastating floods.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national railway operator estimated on Friday that last week's flooding caused damage worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to its network, offering another glimpse of the extent of the devastation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.