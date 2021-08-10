German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

The defendant sits in a courtroom in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 holding a cardboard in front of his face. A German man who is suspected of having killed another man and eaten pieces of his body has gone on trial in Berlin. After the killing, which took place last September, the suspect allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment on the northern outskirts of Berlin and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported from the trial's beginning at a Berlin state court Tuesday. 

 Paul Zinken

BERLIN (AP) — A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man with the intention of eating him went on trial Tuesday in Germany's capital.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.