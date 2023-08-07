The swollen Mendenhall River courses along a neighborhood in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed.
People pause on a bridge over the swollen Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, for a closer look or photos after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed.
People look out over the swollen Mendenhall Lake in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed.
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Debris from a home that partially fell into the Mendenhall River sits on its banks in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
City crews remove a tree next to the bridge across the Mendenhall River because of unstable soil caused by record flooding in the river on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A corner of a condominium complex hangs over the edge of an eroded bank along the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man use a kayak to reach homes cut off by flooding caused by a release of water from a glacial lake in Juneau, Alaska, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Becky Bohrer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Becky Bohrer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Becky Bohrer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Sabbatini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Raging waters that ate away at riverbanks, destroyed at least two buildings and undermined others were receding Monday in Alaska's capital city after a glacial dam outburst last weekend, authorities said.
