FILE - Tim Rice arrives at the Television Academy's 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2018. Rice will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rice, who is already in the hall, will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the event.
FILE - Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. The rap-pop star will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, with Post Malone and musical theater lyricist Tim Rice also being honored
This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose, who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Uncredited - staff, AP
FILE - Tim Rice arrives at the Television Academy's 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2018. Rice will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rice, who is already in the hall, will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the event.
Vince Bucci - invision linkable, Invision
FILE - Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. The rap-pop star will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.