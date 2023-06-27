An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton, Mass. A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were stabbed to death, along with another family member, in what law enforcement officials said was probably a random attack.
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
In this undated photo provided by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Jill D'Amore, left, and Bruno D'Amore, right, pose with children. The D'Amores, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this past weekend, and Jill D'Amore's 97-year-old mother, were found dead in their home in Newton, Mass., on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in an apparent random killing.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Middlesex District Attorney's Office
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Family members of the victims listen during the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Family members of the victims listen during the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton, Mass. A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were stabbed to death, along with another family member, in what law enforcement officials said was probably a random attack.
Jessica Rinaldi - member, The Boston Globe
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Craig F. Walker - pool, Pool The Boston Globe
In this undated photo provided by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Jill D'Amore, left, and Bruno D'Amore, right, pose with children. The D'Amores, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this past weekend, and Jill D'Amore's 97-year-old mother, were found dead in their home in Newton, Mass., on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in an apparent random killing.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Middlesex District Attorney's Office
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Craig F. Walker - pool, Pool The Boston Globe
Family members of the victims listen during the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Craig F. Walker - pool, Pool The Boston Globe
Family members of the victims listen during the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
Craig F. Walker - pool, Pool The Boston Globe
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Jill D’Amore helped make Our Lady Help of Christians Church beautiful, tending to flowers and decorating the parish season by season. Her mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino, never missed morning Mass until the coronavirus pandemic hit. And Jill’s husband, Bruno, proudly flipped burgers at the parish picnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.