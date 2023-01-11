Judd Hirsch, from left, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Paul Dano pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture, drama for "The Fabelmans" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Steven Spielberg, center, won the award for best director, motion picture for "The Fablemans."
Tracy Morgan, left, poses with Eddie Murphy, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jennifer Coolidge poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for "The White Lotus at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ke Huy Quan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Angela Bassett poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience
NBC's telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony, and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers' strike
This image released by NBC shows host Jerrod Carmichael during his monologue at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers' strike.
