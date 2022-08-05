FILE - U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks at a Memorial Day observance event on May 30, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Beutler saw her advantage against her opponent Rep. Dan Newhouse endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates. Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
FILE - Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., for her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, poses for a photo on March 9, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote.
FILE - Joe Kent, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., for her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, poses for a photo on Feb. 23, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, dropped to just over 23% by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, photo, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Newhouse was maintaining his lead Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, among other Republicans in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her lead against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates.
FILE - Doug White speaks to the crowd at his primary election party at Hop Capital Brewing, Aug. 2, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, appeared well positioned Friday, Aug. 5, to advance to the general election in his Washington state primary. Newhouse, the four-term incumbent in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington, had about 26% of the vote, followed by Democrat White, who had just over 25%.
Evan Abell - member image share, Yakima Herald-Republic
FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp smiles while greeting supporters as he arrives at a rally Aug. 29, 2020, in Mount Vernon, Wash. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, appeared well positioned Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, to advance to the general election in his Washington state primary. Newhouse, the four-term incumbent in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington, had about 26% of the vote. Culp, a Trump-endorsed former small town police chief who lost the 2020 governor’s race to Democrat Jay Inslee, was at about 21 21%.
Taylor Balkom - member image share, The Columbian
Amanda Cowan - member image share, The Columbian
Taylor Balkom - member image share, The Columbian
Uncredited - hogp, House Television
Evan Abell - member image share, Yakima Herald-Republic
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
