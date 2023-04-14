FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutional amendment removing abortion protections from the Kansas constitution failed, Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they're accused of not providing enough care to infants born during abortion procedures. The Kansas House voted 86-36 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to approve a “born-alive infants protection” measure similar to a proposed law rejected by Montana voters in November.
Kansas House Health Committee Chair Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, talks on the phone with GOP colleagues outside a caucus meeting and ahead of a vote on a proposed "born alive infants protection" law, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Under the measure, doctors could face lawsuits and criminal charges over allegations of not providing reasonable medical care for infants born during abortion procedures.
Kansas state Rep. Patrick Penn, R-Wichita, follows a House session ahead of a vote on a proposed "born alive infants protection" law, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Penn supports the measure, which could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they're accused of not providing enough care to infants born during abortion procedures.
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
John Hanna - staff, AP
In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.”
The legislation could have subjected doctors to lawsuits and criminal charges in certain kinds of abortions and in circumstances when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb. Kelly vetoed a similar bill in 2019.
“Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine,” Kelly said Friday. “The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients."
Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature gave final passage to the bill earlier this month. The bill's fate was uncertain in a legal and political climate that's made Kansas an outlier on abortion policy among states with GOP-led legislatures.
The bill applied not only to “botched” or “unsuccessful” abortions but also when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb, which often occurs because of a severe medical issue.
