FILE - In this file photo dated July 2007, an Inuit seal hunter touches a dead seal atop a melting iceberg near Ammassalik Island, Greenland. The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, Friday July 16, 2021, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”
FILE - This is a Tuesday Aug 16, 2005 file image of an iceberg as it floats in the bay in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, Friday July 16, 2021, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”
FILE - In this file photo dated July 2007, an Inuit seal hunter touches a dead seal atop a melting iceberg near Ammassalik Island, Greenland. The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, Friday July 16, 2021, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”
John Mcconnico
FILE - This is a Tuesday Aug 16, 2005 file image of an iceberg as it floats in the bay in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, Friday July 16, 2021, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The left-leaning government of Greenland has decided to suspend all oil exploration off the world’s largest island, calling it is “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.