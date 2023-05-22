Tropical Weather

In this radar image provided by the U.S National Weather Service, Typhoon Mawar is seen near Guam on Monday, May 22, 2023. Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. National Weather Service

HONOLULU (AP) — Guam's governor urged residents to stay home and warned the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar as the storm strengthened on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

