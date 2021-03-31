NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger's security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the West African country's presidential palace overnight just two days before the newly elected president is to be sworn into office in a peaceful transfer of power, the government said Wednesday.
Niger government confirms military coup attempt thwarted
- By DALATOU MAMANE and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press
