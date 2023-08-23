Pittsburgh police prepare to deploy an armored vehicle with a ramming device as they and other law personnel respond to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke can be seen coming from broken windows in homes near the 4800 block of Broad Street in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children escorted out of the Community Preschool & Nursery on Penn Ave. during a standoff in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Sebastian Foltz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Police chief Larry Scirotto speaks after Pittsburgh Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, August, 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts standoff and evacuations; 1 person later pronounced dead
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a home, prompting evacuations and a police siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Lucy Schaly - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Teagan Staudenmeier - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A law enforcement officer responds to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023./Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Sebastian Foltz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Allegheny County Police SWAT vehicle responds to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh police respond to a shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Garfield on Wednesday, Aug., 23, 2023.
Shane Dunlap - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand on the scene of a shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Garfield on Wednesday, Aug., 23, 2023.
Massoud Hossaini - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh police prepare to deploy an armored vehicle with a ramming device as they and other law personnel respond to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke can be seen coming from broken windows in homes near the 4800 block of Broad Street in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children escorted out of the Community Preschool & Nursery on Penn Ave. during a standoff in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Sebastian Foltz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Police chief Larry Scirotto speaks after Pittsburgh Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, August, 23, 2023. A person facing eviction opened fire from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday and was later pronounced dead after a siege that lasted much of the day, authorities said.
Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents are safely removed from the street during a standoff with a gunman in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Benjamin B. Braun - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.