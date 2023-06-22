In this image taken from video, hail fails on vehicles during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image taken from video, hail shatters a window on a vehicle during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image taken from video, hail collects in the parking area during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image provided by West Metro Fire, hail covers a walkway at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., near Denver, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Firefighters say seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 people were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at the outdoor venue. None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.
Hail injures dozens of concertgoers and forces cancellation of Louis Tomlinson show near Denver
A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson
By BEATRICE DUPUY and COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show's headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
