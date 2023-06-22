In this image taken from video, hail fails on vehicles during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
