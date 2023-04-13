FILE - Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he is the leading nominee.
Among Hardy's seven nominations are two in the song of the year category: “Wait in the Truck” and “Sand in My Boots,” a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.
The most awarded artist in ACM history made another record when Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. She surpassed Reba McEntire, who had 16 nominations in that category, and Lambert, the Texas native, has four other nominations this year, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for the critical favorite “Palomino.”
Nominees for entertainer of the year include Lambert, Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi are nominated alongside Wilson, Combs and Lambert for album of the year.
Female artist of the year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, McBryde, Carly Pearce and Wilson. Male artist of the year nominees are Brown, Combs, Jordan Davis, Stapleton and Wallen.
