FILE - Demonstrators block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain, in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, on July 15, 2019, to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Hawaii's new attorney general said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, that several dozen elders won't be subject to another round of prosecution for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of the new telescope.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's new attorney general said Tuesday more than two dozen elders won't be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit many Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
