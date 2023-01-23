Fraternity Hazing Investigation

FILE - Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of a Bowling Green State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident, look on while Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, left, takes questions from the media at the Wood County Courthouse, April 29, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. The family of the student will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its lawsuit. A copy of the agreement announced Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 says the family of Stone Foltz and the university will work together to eliminate hazing on college campuses.

 J.D. Pooley - member image share, Sentinel-Tribune

The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its lawsuit, according to an agreement announced Monday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.