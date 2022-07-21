This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday, July 21, that she will appeal the $10.35 million judgment she was ordered to pay Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the $10.35 million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.
