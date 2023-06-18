Kari Kile, left, wears a neck fan as she holds an umbrella over her daughter, Taylor, as they wait outside in the heat to enter Minute Maid Park for baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Houston.
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father’s Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S. The unstable conditions triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by a tornado in Perryton, Texas, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
David Erickson - freelancer, FR171963 AP
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, consoles a woman as he surveys the damage of her home from a recent tornado in Perryton, Texas, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
David Erickson - freelancer, FR171963 AP
Mayor Kerry Symons walks with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as they survey the damage left behind after a tornado in Perryton, Texas, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
David Erickson - freelancer, FR171963 AP
Forrest Avenue, in the South Highland neighborhood, is dark except for streetlights in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023, following a storm, in Shreveport, La.
Henrietta Wildsmith - member, The Shreveport Times
Kari Kile, left, wears a neck fan as she holds an umbrella over her daughter, Taylor, as they wait outside in the heat to enter Minute Maid Park for baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Houston.
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.