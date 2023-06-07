Police vehicles arrive at the scene of a shooting Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Authorities in Richmond say seven people were shot following a high school graduation ceremony held at a downtown theater near Virginia Commonwealth University. Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday's shooting.
Flowers were laid next what appears to be a blood stained sidewalk in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
High school graduate, father killed in shooting after Virginia graduation
An 18-year-old student who'd just received his diploma at his high school graduation and his father were killed when a gunman opened fire as hundreds of people gathered in a park after the graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia
By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE - Associated Press
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
A Virginia Commonwealth University police car passes in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Mike Kropf - member image share, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards gives a news briefing about a shooting that happened at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Margo Wagner - member image share, Richmond Times-Dispatch
John Willard - ugc, John Willard
John Willard - ugc, John Willard
John Willard - ugc, John Willard
John Willard - ugc, John Willard
Community activist Marlon Bacote, right, hugs a neighbor in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
Pedestrians walk past the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
Steve Helber - freelancer, FR171958 AP
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An 18-year-old student who had just received his diploma at his high school graduation and his father were killed when a gunman opened fire as hundreds of people gathered in a park after the graduation ceremony in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
