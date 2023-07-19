Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday.
Alejandro A. Alvarez - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, listens to Perry Hollyer, owner of the Inn by the River, describe flood waters, which destroyed his family's hotel, along the banks of the Lamoille River, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Hardwick, Vt. Last week's storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of Vermont and New York.
Alejandro A. Alvarez - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.
Charles Krupa - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, N.J.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky Wednesday, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeast.
