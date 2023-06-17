FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular IONIQ 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP
DETROIT (AP) — Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
